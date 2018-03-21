Is Dapchi an arrangee abduction for Buhari re-election plot ?

There are Nigerians and non Nigerians who are still in doubt as to the sincerity ,genuineness and reality in abduction of Dapchi girls in Yobe. Just after the news of their release broke out this morning the doubting Thomas es have been saying”;

”Why wont they return the girls, after all it was an arrangee abduction for re-election plot. We however celebrate with the innocent families whose children are back…

” Who kidnapped the dapchi girls? Who returned them?

The military on Wednesday, deployed helicopters to Dapchi community, where Boko Haram insurgents returned the 110 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi.

The major entrance to the community has also been blocked by security operatives.

Boko Haram in the early hours of Wednesday returned the abducted schoolgirls of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi.

The Chairman of the abducted schoolgirls parent, Bashir Manzo confirmed to Daily Trust he has found his daughter and have taken her to hospital.

He said the girls were returned hour ago this morning.According to the resident, the insurgents returned the girls in the early hours of Wednesday few minutes after soldiers were withdrawn from the town.

Another resident said there is confusion in the town as many people are running out of fear.

“Boko Haram just returned the kidnapped girls this morning. They brought them back in the same set of vehicles which they used in conveying them last week,” the resident said.

There are however fears that five of the girls died in captivity.

Yobe State Police commissioner, Abdumaliki Sunmonu said they have dispatched police to verify whether the girls have been returned.