APC stage-managed abduction of Dapchi girls – PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls was stage-managed by the All Progressives Congress for political purposes – According to the opposition party, the APC sought to delude the public and set the stage for an orchestrated rescue which would create a false sense of achievement around the Buhari administration –

The PDP urged Nigerians to be alert and continue to monitor the activities of the APC, as it stated that the ruling party will stop at nothing, in its desperate bid to perpetuate itself in power – It also called on the APC to negotiate for the release of the remaining Chibok girls; even as it described the ruling party, as a broken party .

In a chat with newsmen, the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Olagbondiyan, referred to the abduction as a crime against humanity, and called on the United Nations to launch investigations into the matter.

Olagbondiyan further called for the arrest of all those involved in the saga; and urged the UN to also look into the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls. He stated that the PDP “condemns the All Progressives Congress and certain officials in the Presidency for staging the abduction of the schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, for political purposes.” He continued: “Our party considers this act as wicked, callous and tormenting; to use innocent schoolgirls as pawns in an ignoble script that was designed to hoodwink Nigerians and orchestrate a great rescue and security prowess of a conquering general, all to push a 2019 reelection bid, is an unpardonable gamble with human lives.

“While this failed Dapchi drama remains a poorly crafted tragicomedy; a scam of no equal dimension, Nigerians are not ready to forgive the APC and the Presidency for the torments inflicted on the girls, their parents and the human community worldwide, just to score a cheap political point. “Nigerians know that the main aim of this devilish act was to delude the public, set the stage for an orchestrated rescue, create a heroic myth and false sense of achievement around the APC administration, and serve as a spur for President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 presidential election, perhaps in the coming weeks.

“As a political party, we want to further state unequivocally that by all ramifications, this is a war crime against humanity and gross violation of human rights on the part of the APC administration, all in the bid to push a selfish and ill-lucked 2019 ambition. “There is no evidence that the Boko Haram insurgents or any militant group abducted the schoolgirls in the first place. Rather, what is evident to all, is the high level official manipulation of security movements in Dapchi; both in the staged abduction, and the returning of the traumatized schoolgirls. “It is instructive to note that till date, no report has been presented by the national security adviser (NSA), who has been charged by President Muhammadu Buhari with investigation of the abduction. This is in addition to deliberate efforts by the government to suppress free flow of information around the abduction.

“Even the regular Nigerian on the street has examined the events leading to this abduction of our daughters; as well as their release, and can deduce the obvious. “Nigerians are all aware that both the abduction and return of the schoolgirls were dramatically preceded by questionable withdrawal of troops and all security apparatus at checkpoints and flashpoints in the Dapchi area. “They are also aware that the Buhari presidency, as the principal command center of military operations, has refused to come out clear on the compromising of security and why no arrest has so far been affected in the entire saga, thus betraying a high-level of government conspiracy against the citizens for political reasons.

“The PDP therefore calls on the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court to declare this evil by the APC Federal Government a war crime against humanity and immediately commence investigation on the matter. We demand the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this saga. “In the same vein, we join Nigerians to demand for the setting up of a UN monitored Truth Commission to unravel the facts around the Dapchi event as well as the abduction of Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.

“While we commiserate with the families of our loved daughters and rejoice with those whose daughters were brought home safely, we urge Nigerians to be alert and continue to monitor the activities of the APC as we approach the 2019 general election, since it is now clear that this government will stop at nothing in its desperate bid to perpetuate itself in power against the will of the people.”

Reacting to the development, the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, also stated: “We thank God for the release of the abducted girls. The release will bring relief to their parents and the entire people of Nigeria. The main issue is, how were they kidnapped? The government had set up an investigative committee; we challenged them to release the report on how they were kidnapped. The mystery surrounding how they were abducted and also released is another issue.

“Whether it was pre- determined, nobody knows. Government should release the investigation report, because there are doubts here and there. Whether there were conspiracies to get them out and bring them after, to earn some reputation, nobody knows. “As we challenge the APC government to release the report, we also asked that never again should this type of thing happen in our country, where for purpose of boosting profile of this failed government or whatever the purpose may be, that security left Dapchi school and immediately they left, the girls were kidnapped. “Well, the government said they negotiated for it; but we charge the APC failed government to also negotiate for the release of the remaining Chibok girls. All these things happening are strange, never happened before. It seems to me that the centre can no longer hold. This APC government is broken.”