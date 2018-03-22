Leah Sherubu,the only Dapchi girl still with Boko Haram

The father of the only Dapchigirl still in captivity has disclosed why the insurgents declined to release his daughter – According to Nata Sharibu, his daughter chose not to convert to Islam as the terrorists asked her and her schoolmates to . The schoolgirls were kidnapped from Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi On February 19, 2018 at about 5:30pm local time.

He expressed delight that she chose to hold on to her Christian faith, but prayed for her safe return Nata Sharibu, father of the remaining student of Federal Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state still in captivity says his daughter refused to denounced God; and so, the terrorists decided not to release her .

Apart from the five schoolgirls who reportedly lost their lives, Sharibu’s daughter, Liya, was not among those returned. Sharibu reportedly stated during an interview on Ray Power FM, shortly after the girls were released, that his daughter had rejected the terrorists’ option of converting to Islam. He expressed joy at her decision, but prayed that she would return safely.

He stated: “All of them were released. They said some were dead there and my daughter is alive but they cannot release her because she is a Christian. “They gave her the option of converting in order to be released, but she said she will never become a Muslim. I am very sad, but I am also jubilating too because my daughter did not denounce Christ.”

One of the released girls said ”Five girls died while we were on the way to the bush; most of them died because they were trampled upon inside the vehicles. They freed all of us, except one girl who they said was a Christian and they held onto her.”

Khadija’s story on the Christian girl, Leah Sherubu, was collaborated by some residents who said she was brought to Dapchi along with the girls but was taken back because she refused to renounce Christianity as instructed by her abductors.

That story was, however, disputed by some of the girls who claimed that Leah was left behind for the journey because of her strong stand not to renounce her faith.