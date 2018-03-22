Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 6 April 2018

Wizkid Wants To Have A Girl Child After Fathering 3 Boys With 3 Baby Mamas

Younews Ng March 22, 2018 Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 136 Views

yo Balogun Wizkid has revealed his greatest desire when it comes to fatherhood.The 27 year old father of three boys with three baby mamas recently spilled on a talk show that as much as he loves and adores his boys, he now craves to have a girl to pamper.

 Wizkid made this revelation while talking about his private life on Beat FM.

According to Wizkid, he really did not choose or design his life but things have happened. He made it clear that with the look of things, monogamy is not his thing since he already has women in his life. –

 He also told his host that his parents found out about his last son on the social media.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Zenith-Bank

Zenith Bank Next Generation Tennis Masters debuts April

A junior tennis masters targeted at the next generation of players to take over from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.