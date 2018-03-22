Zenith Bank Next Generation Tennis Masters debuts April

A junior tennis masters targeted at the next generation of players to take over from the likes of Mumuni Babalola and Clifford Enosorogbe who are dominating tennis at the senior level, will debut Tuesday April 24 to 28 at the National Stadium Tennis Centre, Lagos.

The tournament which is being bankrolled by Zenith Bank under the auspices of the International Tennis Academy, will feature the best eight boys and girls in the 18s category. The Next Generation Masters, according to the organisers, is designed to identify the best players who are transiting from the juniors to seniors and challenge them to upstage the top stars and go on to the international professional circuit as quickly as possible.

It will also help to prepare them for the senior tournaments including the NCC Tennis League which is expected to start in the second quarter of the year. The boys invited for the Next Generation Masters are: Godgift Timibra, Michael Osewa, Stephen Augustine, Christopher Itodo, Tochukwu Ezeh, Abayomi Philip, Emmanuel Jebutu and Michael Ayoola.