Looters’ list: Secondus files suit against Lai Mohammad

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has filed a suit at the Port Harcourt High Court against ‎the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, demanding the sum of N1.5 billion damages over alleged defamation of his character.

Mohammed had on behalf of the federal government listed the PDP boss as one of those who allegedly looted ‎public treasury during the reign of the PDP.

But Secondus in a statement on Friday by his Spokesman, Ike Abonyi said in suit no/PHC/1013/2018, that Mohammed’s publication was defamatory.

Joined in the suit are the federal government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the federation and the Vintage Press Ltd, Publishers of the Nation Newspapers.

The PDP boss is asking the court to direct the Minister to retract the said publication and apologize in writing.

“Having failed to meet the demand, Prince Secondus on Friday April 6,2018, made good his threat and filed a suit at the Port Harcourt, High Court, Rivers State claiming among other things that the court awards to him the sum of N1.5b being damages for humiliation, castigation, vilification attack on his person and integrity as a result of the publication.

“Secondus is also asking the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing defamatory materials against him and that the retraction must be done in The Nation, The Sun, ThisDay and Punch newspapers as well as Channels and NTA,” the statement said.