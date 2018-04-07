NNPC signs contract for $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has executed contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing for Lots 1&3 of the 40inch by 614km Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano gas pipeline and stations with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies under a 100 percent contractor financing model.

Under the terms of the contract, Lot 1 with total length of 40inch x 200km stretching from Ajaokuta to Abuja Terminal Gas Station was awarded to the OilServe/Oando Consortium.

Lot 3 which runs from Kaduna Terminal Gas Station (TGS) to Kano TGS with total length of 40inch x 221km was awarded to the Brentex/China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau (CPP) Consortium.

According to the NNPC in a statement by its spokesman Ndu Ughamadu on Friday, contract agreement for Lot 3 which covers 40inch x 193km stretching from Abuja to Kaduna will be executed in the weeks ahead.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said the AKK Gas pipeline was a section of Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline under the gas infrastructure blueprint designed to enable the industrialization of the Eastern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

He said the project would also enable connectivity between the East, West and North, which is currently non-existent.

The GMD noted that the AKK section has suffered setbacks due to scarce resources for government to fully finance the project, hence the adoption of the contractor financing model.

“The two other pipelines, the OB3 & ELPs 2 in the Gas Master Plan blue print, are currently at various stages of completion and are being financed directly by the Federal Government,’’ he said