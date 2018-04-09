Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 10 April 2018

Commonwealth games 2018: Nigeria win another medal

Younews Ng April 9, 2018 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 18 Views

Nigeria has added another silver medal to its trophy collection from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games holding in Australia.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who participated in the men’s shot put, with a personal best of 21.14m clinched a silver medal for Nigeria.

His throw was behind only New Zealand’s Tom Walsh‘s who won gold after throwing 21.41m.

Nigeria’s Seye Ogunlewe had come close to winning the bronze medal in the men’s final 100m race, finishing in a personal season’s best time of 10.19 seconds, same as Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, who took the medal home.

