Dangote to complete Obajana-Kabba concrete road by December

“So far, 33km earthwork and 22km concrete pavement have been accomplished. Every care is being taken to ensure that Nigeria has a most durable concrete road. We will deliver the project by December this year. All hands are on deck,” he added.

Juma also urged government at all levels to switch over to concrete roads instead of asphalt as such were far superior, durable and cheaper, and would not require frequent maintenance.

The firm also stated that motorists travelling on the road had commended it for the initiative.

It quoted a businessman, Mr. Ibrahim Dantsoho, and other motorists as commending the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and described the project as a big relief, as it had already started easing travelling and connectivity in the region.

A human rights activist and consultant, Mr. Abdullahi Umar, was also said to have commended the Dangote Group and urged other companies to emulate it.

A statement from the corporate communications department of the Dangote Group on Sunday stated that concrete roads last longer than asphalt roads and do not have potholes.

“A concrete road does not require frequent maintenance as an asphalt road. It saves fuel for motorists and protects tyres from wear and tear,” the firm added.

According to the firm, it is part of the group’s determination to support the government and Nigerians in order to grow the economy and facilitate ease of doing business.

It added that the Obajana-Kabba rigid pavement road project was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the group