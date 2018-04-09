Emefiele Redeploys Nnanna, Assigns Portfolios to New DGs

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has approved the redeployment of Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, from the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate to that of Economic Policy Directorate.A statement yesterday by CBN spokesman Mr. Isaac Okorafor disclosed that the governor equally approved the deployment of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad in the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, while Mr. Edward Lemetek Adamu has been assigned the portfolio of Deputy Governor, Corporate Services.

Mr. Adebayo Adelabu will retain his portfolio as Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate.

The statement said all the affected principal officers have since assumed duty in their new offices.

The statement added that Emefiele has emerged The GuardianEconomic Personality of the Year (2017) in recognition of his contributions to stabilising the Nigerian financial sector during the recession as well as the Bank’s effort in development financing.

Presenting the award to Emefiele at a ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Segun Ajibola, commended him and his team at the CBN for their efforts at managing the Nigerian financial sector and intervening in critical sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

In his acceptance speech, Emefiele expressed appreciation to The Guardian for selecting him for the award and commended the outfit for its foresight and thoughtfulness at publishing the report on “Financing the Economy”.