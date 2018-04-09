Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 9 April 2018

GTBank Food and Drink Fair holds from April 29 th to May 1st

Younews Ng April 9, 2018

 Guarantee Trust Bank is bringing people together by creating the biggest food experience in Africa.

This will be the third year in a row that the bank is hosting the GTBank Food and Drink Fair, and perhaps as proof of its commitment to making this the best edition yet, the event will hold for three full days.

So, if you are, like most of us, enamoured by the fragrance of togetherness, excited by the luxury of fine dining and enchanted by the allure of delicious, glorious food, then join us in answering GTBank’s clarion call to, “Come Let’s Eat Together.”

The GTBank Food and Drink Fair holds from April 29 th  to May 1 st , 2018 at Plot 1- 3, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Lagos.

 

