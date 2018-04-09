Nigerians react to Buhari’s declaration for re-election

Well, as long as old/known politicians are presented for 2019 election, I stand with PMB – not because he has done anything spectacular but because he is the lesser of two evils (i.e PMB Vs Any Known Old Politician whether APC or PDP).

Hello Sowore of Sahara Reporters! Where are you?

The only candidate that sounds like a candidate so far.

To me, the only suitable candidate worthy of giving PMB a red card.