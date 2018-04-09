Nigerians react to Buhari’s declaration for re-election

-
Nigerians have taken to the micro-social media platform, Twitter, to express their views about the news of the official declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to run for second term.
Buhari, a few hours ago at the National Executive Council meeting, made known his intention to contest the presidency again in 2019.
A social media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, broke the news earlier on Monday (today) via his social media page with the hashtag #PMBForNigeria 2019.
Reactions to Buhari’s declaration are swift, as Nigerians greet the news with different reactions.
See some of the comments below:
Looool. When he wins, he won’t get up from his bed in Aso Rock till 2023.
— Francis (@FrancisIyke_)
He has finally achieved his dream of being the president of Nigeria now that he’s suppose to sit somewhere and count his days he’s seeking re-election
— Horlardeemaygee (@Sam_khalifa1695)
Affliction will never rise the second time says the Lord Almighty!
— THE TRUTH ONLY (@FACT_UNDISPUTED)
Retweet if you prefer Aso Rock is empty than seeing President Buhari in power again and like to see him return…Lets endorse a stat.
— I_Follow_Back_Instantly (@Gov_jay)
What a good news! 👏 👏 👏 Nigeria will be great again
— True Conscience 🇳🇬 (@PHEMY37)Long live PMB. Long live Nigeria
— Erha Solomon (@erhasolomon)
It is within the president’s right to seek re-election. It is also within the right of the citizens to say NO to incompetence and bad leadership.
— /sæmoælfrəd/ (@samoalfred)
…seeking re-election for doing nothing in 3years? That’s corruption!
— orji Emmanuel (@andyorji)
“My second term bid based on clamour by Nigerians” *Nice try, tell me another fabu!
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi)
Everytime baba travels, we get a breaking new. Now we have this one.
— Osifeko Mark Olaniyi (@osifekomark)
May God Almighty CONTINUE to guide & protect him. Ameen ya Rabbil Aalameen
— Suleiman Umar (@sulemubi)
My Monday was rolling on a positive note, now Buhari has spoilt it with this yeye declaration. Who did this to us Nigerians?
— Joe Oko Odey (@JoeOdey)
Worst kept secret. The intoxication of power
— #Opetimistic (@dimu4ever)
😁😀😀😀😁😁😁 then @APCNigeria is “Good” to Lose in 2019. 😂😁😁😁😀😀😀😀😀😁😁😁😁😀
— Dr. #Afo (@AfoUnofficial)
African Leaders dont know when to step down, from a position of power Even if it means coming to office in a wheelchair with an IV drip!
— BOKETTO™ (@KingSanda)
I stand wit PMB 4 second term sai baba
— PLZ BABA (@babatee4life)
I ALSO DECLARE MY OFFICIAL SUPPORT TO PMB 2019 INSHA ALLAH
— It’s TAURI (@Ismailtaurie)
What odds does he have on Bet Naija?
— Okey Igweamaka (@okeywise)
Do you people advice him at all?
— Investor Al-Ameen 👁 (@ALOFFAWY)
Who said Buhari didn’t do anything for Nigeria? Under buhari, we successfully held two
— El_Ngigdinho (@uselessPogba)
The man knew that his 2nd term declaration is unpopular, unpleasant and unpalatable to the vast majority of Nigerians which is why he ran away to London as soon as he announced the news. One would have thought he is contesting for @Theresa_May’s job the way he dashes to the UK.
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri)
