Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 10 April 2018

Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members

Younews Ng April 10, 2018 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 4 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission.

In separate letters, which were read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, Buhari also sought legislative approval for the appointments of one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and two non-judicial practioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The NPC nominees are Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford T.O. Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Audu Buratai (Borno), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa (rtd) (Cross River), Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Darlington Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. A. D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo) and Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu).

Others are Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue (Imo), Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa (Kaduna), Sulaiman Ismaila Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nassarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Aderinokun Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Oladiran Garvey Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Arsun Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale S. Saany (Taraba).

The FJSC nominees are Senator Abba Ali (Katsina, North-West) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger, North-Central).

The INEC nominee is Mr. Festus Okoye representing the South-East

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

uba

UBA 2017 financial result reveals Resilience

United Bank for Africa (UBA)’s 2017 financial result recently has positioned the bank as having ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.