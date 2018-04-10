Buhari’s promise of one term, is no longer applicable -Adesina

Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the statement his boss made in 2011 statement that he will only be president for one term, is no longer applicable.

In an interview with Channles TV this morning, Adesina said President Buhari made the statement when he contested and lost. His reaction comes a day after President Buhari declared his intention to run for a second term in office…

“The other one of running one term was in 2011. When he was running in 2011 he said yes he will be a president for only one term but did he win in that year? No. The victory came in 2015. So that being quoted from 2011 is not applicable again. There were a lot of convincing and appeals. I have sat in different meetings with different groups and the president and all of them the reason they came was that they run for a second term in office. And do you know that whenever the president reacted to this groups, he will pick every other thing he raised and he said the issue of a second term he will not say a word and that has been the past one year, these calls have started coming and he didn’t say a word. That reinforced my opinion that for him that it is not a do or die affair it is just a matter of serving the country”he said

Reacting to claims that yesterday’s declaration will have its effect on the day-to-day running of government, Adesina said “I think the president had just picked the right time to make his intentions known, whether it will affect governance or not depends on the personality of who is the president. Don’t forget that under Obasanjo when the process was affecting governance, he read a riot act and said let’s concentrate on governance, President Buhari is just somebody like that, he will never allow politicking to affect governance.”

Adesina said those that are willfully blind or deaf will not see the successes of the Buhari-led government.