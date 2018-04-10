Zenith Bank Introduces Pounds Sterling and Euro Visa Debit Cards

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc is enhancing the ability of its customers to perform international transactions with the introduction of the Zenith Bank British Pounds and Euro Visa Debit Cards.

The cards are designed to provide customers with more spend flexibility by enabling them access their Pounds and Euro domiciliary accounts from anywhere in the world. This means that Zenith Bank customers can now spend Pounds Sterling and Euros from their domiciliary accounts in countries where such are legal tender, without having to worry about currency conversions.

The new Zenith Bank Pounds and Euro Visa Debit Cards support ATM withdrawals abroad and POS/Online payments at merchant locations in over 210 Countries.

Customers can obtain a Zenith Bank Pounds or Euro Visa Debit Card at any of the Bank’s branches nationwide.