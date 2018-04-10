Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Zenith Bank Introduces Pounds Sterling and Euro Visa Debit Cards

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc is enhancing the ability of its customers to perform international transactions with the introduction of the Zenith Bank British Pounds and Euro Visa Debit Cards.

The cards are designed to provide customers with more spend flexibility by enabling them access their Pounds and Euro domiciliary accounts from anywhere in the world. This means that Zenith Bank customers can now spend Pounds Sterling and Euros from their domiciliary accounts in countries where such are legal tender, without having to worry about currency conversions.

Customers can obtain a Zenith Bank Pounds or Euro Visa Debit Card at any of the Bank’s branches nationwide.

