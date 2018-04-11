Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
2 Inspectors, 3 Sergeants nabbed over alleged robbery attempt

Younews Ng April 11, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five serving policemen over the alleged robbery attempt on one Mr Immanuel James, at Ago-Palace way, Okota, a Lagos suburb.

The suspects — two Inspectors and three Sergeants –were identified to be operatives attached to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Ipakodo.

The command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed their arrest to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the men were not operatives from the Federal SARS, Ikeja Unit as reported.

He, however, said that one Insp. Jude Akhoyemta, who was earlier mentioned in the matter among suspects, was found to be innocent.

“In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, the Command hereby informs the general public that further enquiry into the allegation of harassment of one Immanuel James Ibe-Anyanwu by SARS operatives at Ago-Palace way, Okota revealed the true identity of officers involved in the highly regrettable incident.

“Those involved are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section and would be marched before an Adjudicating Officer at the Police Provost Department for the commencement of their orderly room trial,” Oti said.

