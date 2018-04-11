Buhari makes 23 new appointments including rectors for six polytechnics (FULL LIST)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers of agencies in the Federal Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing, and Resident Electoral Commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He charged them to reinvigorate the agencies in the delivery on their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.

The appointments include a new rectors for some polytechnics including Yaba College of Technology

Federal Ministry of Health

Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf,

Medical Director

Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital

Kaduna, Kaduna State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018

2. Abubakar Musa

Medical Director

Federal Medical Centre, Nguru Federal Medical Centre, Nguru

Yobe State

Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 3rd July 2017

3. Abdullahi Ibrahim

Medical Director

Federal Medical Centre

Azare Bauchi State

Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 2nd April 2018

4. Nasir Ibrahim Umar

Medical Director Medical Director

National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi

Bauchi State

Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018

5. Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed

Medical Director

Federal Medical Centre, Owo

Ondo State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018

6. Aliyu Muhammad El-Ladan

Medical Director

National Obstetric Fistula Centre

Katsina, Katsina State

Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018

Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture

7. Stella Morounmubo Oyedepo

General-Manager,

National Theatre, Lagos

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018, In Compliance With The Establishment Act, Especially Sections 7 And 8 Of The National Theatre And National Troupe Of Nigeria Act 1991

With This Appointment, The President Has Separated The Leadership Of The National Theater From National Troup Of Nigeria

Federal Ministry Of Education

8. Baba David Danjuma

Rector, Federal Poyltechnic, Idah

Kogi State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 27th December 2017

9. Usman M. Kallamu

Rector

Federal Poyltechnic, Damaturu

Yobe State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018

10. Jimah Momodu Sanusi

Rector

Federal Poyltechnic, Auchi, Edo State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018

11. Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti,

Ekiti State,

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018

12. Sanusi Gumau

Rector

Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018

13. Tomunomi M. Abbey

Rector

Federal Polytechnic, Oil & Gas Bonny, Rivers State,

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018

14. Omokungbe Obafemi Omoseni

Rector, Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos

Lagos State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 30th January 2018

15. Faruk Rashid Haruna

Provost

Federal College Of Education, Kontagora, Niger State

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 27th March 2018

Power, Works And Housing

16. Usman Gur Mohammed

Managing – Director

Transmission Company Of Nigeria, (Tcn)

Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 1st February 2018

Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)

17. Emmanuel Alex Hart

Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

18. Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim

Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

19. Cyril Omorogbe

Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

20. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidaba

Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

21. Segun Agbaje

Resident Electoral Commissioner

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

22. Baba Abba Yusuf

Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018

23. Yahaya Bello

Resident Electoral Commissioner

Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018