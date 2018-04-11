Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 11 April 2018

Juventus In Mission Impossible At Santiago Bernabéu

Younews Ng April 11, 2018 Business, News, Trending Leave a comment 17 Views

The second leg quarter finals between Real Madrid and Juventus this night at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu may no longer be so referred to as clash of the titans if the past records of both sides are anything to go by.

Madrid take a commanding 3-0 aggregate win into the second leg and they are expected to progress to the semifinals, but suspension to Sergio Ramos leave them in a tight spot.

A tight contest was expected when these two met at Turin a week ago. But, two well-takes goals from Ronaldo and a third from Marcelo put them at the verge of eight consecutive semifinal appearances.

Bernabeu is Real Madrid fortress and not many teams tasted victories at this beautiful venue.

On the head-to-head between Madrid and Juventus overall, 20 matches have been played with Madrid having 10 wins and Juventus eight and two draws; at home, Real have won four of the last six meetings with Juventus drew one and lost one.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

court-1024x703

Court dismisses businessman’s suit against UBA

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.