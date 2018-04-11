Juventus In Mission Impossible At Santiago Bernabéu

The second leg quarter finals between Real Madrid and Juventus this night at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu may no longer be so referred to as clash of the titans if the past records of both sides are anything to go by.

Madrid take a commanding 3-0 aggregate win into the second leg and they are expected to progress to the semifinals, but suspension to Sergio Ramos leave them in a tight spot.

A tight contest was expected when these two met at Turin a week ago. But, two well-takes goals from Ronaldo and a third from Marcelo put them at the verge of eight consecutive semifinal appearances.

Juventus were on a 25 match unbeaten run before the defeat by Real Madrid. The loss also ended their five-year-long unbeaten record at Turin in Champions League.

Bernabeu is Real Madrid fortress and not many teams tasted victories at this beautiful venue.

Yet, they are a man short on Wednesday (today) mainly due to the absence of Ramos, who is suspended for this tie for accumulation of yellow cards. There are more troubles as the backup options Nacho and Jesus Vallejo are both unfit. This could give Juve a glimmer of hope.

On the head-to-head between Madrid and Juventus overall, 20 matches have been played with Madrid having 10 wins and Juventus eight and two draws; at home, Real have won four of the last six meetings with Juventus drew one and lost one.