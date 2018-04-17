I know how to win – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has not lost faith in his managerial qualities after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions, Skysports reports.

The Manchester United boss called his players “masters in complication” after they got carried away by their 3-2 win over City last week only to hand their rivals the title with a home defeat to West Brom on Sunday.

But Mourinho is in no doubt he is the right man to lead United’s title challenge next season.

“I trust in my work, that’s for sure,” said Mourinho. “I have no reason not to trust – eight titles are eight titles and three Premier Leagues are three Premier Leagues.

“The last Premier League was not 20 years ago, it was three years ago.

“I know how to win.”

Mourinho insisted the title was not lost with defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday, calling City “deserved” champions because they only lost two games all season.

The United manager remains confident in his own ability but said his side must replicate City’s consistency next season.

“I believe in myself, but I don’t play,” said Mourinho. “With my experience you don’t win titles with inconsistency.

“You win titles with quality of course, without that you have no chance, but you win titles with consistency.

“So one of the things we must improve is consistency.”