Autopsy reveals Alizee’s Cause Of Death

The Police have said that the report of a post-mortem examination conducted on the late Nigerian singer, Zainab Nielsen, aka, Alizee, shows she died from trauma.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, at a press briefing on Monday said the trauma emanated from the injuries inflicted on her head.

Zainab and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, were allegedly murdered on April 5 by the singer’s Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, in their residence at Bellasta Towers, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Peter, 53, was arrested and subsequently arraigned on two counts of murder last Thursday at a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court.

A police prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, had told the court, while tendering a remand application, that Peter hit his wife’s head on the wall, noting that she died from the injuries she sustained.

He added that the suspect poisoned their daughter afterwards and dragged their bodies to the kitchen.

Peter was remanded in Ikoyi prisons while the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Speaking to journalists on the case on Monday, Edgal said the autopsy on Zainab’s corpse and forensic report gathered from the scene of crime had shown more revelations.

He said, “The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.

“Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen.

“Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents.

“In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.

“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too.”

The CP said the Command would continue to update members of the public on the matter as more findings unfold.