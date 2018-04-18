APC holds convention May 14

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for its congresses and national convention in a notice submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on April 9, 2018.

In the correspondence with reference number “APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/010” titled “Notice of Conduct of Congresses/National Convention” signed by the APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party scheduled Ward Congresses for Wednesday, May 2, 2018; Local Government Congresses, Saturday, May 5, 2018; State Congresses, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 and National Convention, Monday, May 14, 2018.

The notice read, “We write to advise that our party is scheduled to conduct Ward, Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention to fill vacant offices arising from effusion of time or appointment into government offices, death and other reasons as stipulated in Article 17 of our Party’s Constitution.

“Please be informed that we also intend to conduct Special Local Government Congresses to elect delegates to our forthcoming National Convention.

“Meanwhile, this serves as a formal notice in line with the provision of Electoral Act.”