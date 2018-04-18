British PM urges Nigeria to legalise gay marriage

As Commonwealth agreed to accredit its first organisation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Prime Minister Theresa May has urged all members of the Commonwealth of Nations that had made what she called outdated legislations against same-sex marriage to have a rethink.

May said this in London while addressing leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2014 signed a bill outlawing gay relationships and same-sex marriage, putting the legislation to use months after it was passed by the National Assembly.

Under the law, anyone convicted for getting involved in gay relationship or entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years in jail.

But the British Prime Minister maintained that no one should enact any law persecuting or discriminating against another person on account of who the person chooses to love.

May said that the United Kingdom would support any nation ready revoke its anti-same sex law.

She argued that the world had moved from 50 years ago when people were dictated to, saying young persons today design their lifestyles as they like.

She recalled that the last Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting resolved to establish an organisation that would promote the interests of gays, lesbians, and transgenders.

May said: “Recent years have brought welcome progress. The three nations that have most recently decriminalised same-sex relationships are all Commonwealth members, and since the heads of government last met, the Commonwealth has agreed to accredit its first organisation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“Yet there remains much to do. Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love. And the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.

“Because the world has changed. When, in 1953, the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth set off on a tour of the Commonwealth, she travelled by air, sea and land on a journey that took more than five months. Today, many members of the Youth Forum have only ever known a time in which they can instantly converse with one another regardless of where in the world they live.

“Unlike previous generations, today’s young people don’t need an organisation like the Commonwealth to connect them. They can build their own bridges, forge their own links, mastermind and run their own campaigns.

“If the Commonwealth is to endure in such a world, we must demonstrate our relevance and purpose anew. We must show what the Commonwealth is capable of. And this summit can be the moment where that change begins to happen.”