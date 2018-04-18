Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Fashola says Nigerians now enjoy better electricity..Do you agree?

Younews Ng April 18, 2018

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says when compared to the past, Nigerians currently enjoy better electricity supply. According to the Minister, this is the feedback he has gotten in recent times from right thinking Nigerians.

The Minister said the right thinking Nigerians have revealed to him that they now spend less amount of money to power their alternative source of electricity and enjoy a good quantity from the National grid. Fashola disclosed this at the April 2018 edition of the monthly power sector operators meeting in Umuahia, Abia State

”We are on a journey to a destination of promise and eventual prosperity and I use this occasion to salute the efforts and contributions of all those who have brought us this far. Even if those who were most vocal in condemnation when the situation appeared very dire are now uttering some muted acknowledgment that it has improved, we must continue to draw inspiration from well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians who were gracious enough to publicly acknowledge that they are saving some money from diesel  and the money they used to spend for generators; they are running their generators for fewer hours; and they are getting comparably more power than before. It is because of those gracious and well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians that we must dig deeper, work harder and be more determined to improve service delivery” he said

