Fashola says Nigerians now enjoy better electricity..Do you agree?

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says when compared to the past, Nigerians currently enjoy better electricity supply. According to the Minister, this is the feedback he has gotten in recent times from right thinking Nigerians.

The Minister said the right thinking Nigerians have revealed to him that they now spend less amount of money to power their alternative source of electricity and enjoy a good quantity from the National grid. Fashola disclosed this at the April 2018 edition of the monthly power sector operators meeting in Umuahia, Abia State