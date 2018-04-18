Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes ‘dream’ World Cup

Brazilian superstar Neymar said Tuesday that he won’t be back playing at least until the second half of May, when he is scheduled to have his final medical exam following foot surgery.

“There isn’t an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I’m not mistaken, I’m not sure, on May 17,” the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward told a press conference in Sao Paulo.

“I’ll be cleared to play. Then I’ll see, it depends on how things develop, it depends on my next exams…. It has not been decided,” he said.