Evans: Police promote 45 officers for arresting kidnap kingpin

The Police Service Commission has approved special promotion for 45 police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, a.k.a. Evans, and 21 members of his gang.

The officers are of the Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad and the Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IG Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The commission said it took the decision in Abuja on Thursday, at its 27th plenary meeting which began in Abuja on Tuesday and was presided over by its Chairman, Dr. Mike Okiro, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

The Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement in Abuja that the promotion and acting appointments were based on “the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorised Nigerians.”

“The promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty,” Ani added.

He quoted Okiro as saying that the new ranks would greatly motivate the officers for improved performance.

The promoted officers included the Head of the IG Monitoring Unit, DCP Habu Sani, who has been directed to appear before the commission on Friday (Today) for an interactive session in line with the policy for officers transiting to the rank of commissioner.

Others are two Assistant Commissioners of Police who were elevated to Deputy Commissioner, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent, 16 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and 24 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendent.