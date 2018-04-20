Pro-Buhari senators, Saraki’s loyalists at war..as Omo Agege denies

At the closed-door session on Thursday, the opposing sides in the Senate on the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010 engaged themselves in a war of words.

Senators loyal to President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who are supporting the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which, among others, seeks to reshuffle the sequence of polls, were said to have accused those opposed to the amendment of posing a security threat to the Senate.

Those against the controversial amendment, who are loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, had formed the ‘Parliamentary Support Group,’ which the Senate proscribed last week.

The Senate, at the resumption of legislative activities on Thursday, held a closed-door sesion where both sides were said to have engaged in a war of words.

Saraki’s loyalists were said to have blamed Buhari’s supporters for the invasion of the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

According a source, the anti-amendment group held a meeting at the Abuja residence of one of its leaders on Wednesday night.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The pro-Buhari senators were seriously tackled, especially by Senator Dino Melaye. Melaye told them that they were becoming a security threat to the Senate. He told them that nothing would happen if anyone of them was suspended. He challenged the leader of the group to explain the idea behind the meeting held at his residence on Wednesday night.

“Melaye told him everything they discussed at the said meeting and challenged the leader to refute anything that was untrue, but the leader could not fault the points Melaye raised. He was surprised. Unknown to them, spies were sent to the meetings.”

Mainwhile,senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was accused by the Senate of sponsoring the attack on the chamber, has insisted that he does not know the attackers.

Omo-Agege, who was suspended last week for dragging the Senate to court on the Electoral Act amendment, had appeared in the chamber on Wednesday.

Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, Omo-Agege did not give a categorical reason for his absence on Thursday.

He, however, noted that he was still on duty as a senator.

“It was deliberate but I have resumed. Like you rightly reported, I was never arrested; I was only taken away for security reasons, to prevent me from from being mobbed,” Omo-Agege said.

The lawmaker said he was still enjoying the support of other pro-Buhari senators, adding that, “As far as I am concerned, I am not suspended. The purported suspension is illegal, null and void.”

Omo-Agege also denied reports that he led the attackers into the chamber.

He said, “It is arrant nonsense. I never did anything like that. I don’t even know who they are. I came on my own and I left on my own.”