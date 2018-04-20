Senate summons IG, DSS boss over mace theft

The Senate has summon the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, over the Wednesday invasion of its chamber and theft of the mace by suspected thugs.

The security chiefs are expected to brief the lawmakers on the circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the level of their investigations into the crime.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly insisted that the security lapses at the National Assembly Complex, which aided the suspects, be investigated.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in his opening address at the plenary on Thursday, confirmed the return of the mace which was recovered by the Nigeria Police ahead of the 24-hour ultimatum issued by the National Assembly.

The lawmakers were said to have demanded the probe of all the security personnel who were on duty on Wednesday, especially policemen and sergeants-at-arm.

The source said, “They (the lawmakers) will invite the DG of DSS and the IG. They will also look at the security architecture internally, including those who played their roles, those who did not, and those who played wrong roles.

“As a matter of fact, we had got knowledge of the planned attack on the Senate since Sunday and it was initially planned to be executed on Tuesday, but it was executed on Wednesday in an added dimension, with the snatching of the mace. The mace theft was the only part we were not aware of, but we were aware of an impending disruption of the chamber.”