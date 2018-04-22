7 Hot photos as GTBank UK MD-CEO Gbenga Alade Weds

The wedding which took place at La Chateau Bodija Ibadan on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, had the creme-de-la-creme of the banking world in attendance.

A confirmed report revealed to City People that another wedding reception will come up London in September.

The traditional marriage took place at the same venue earlier on the same day.

Mrs. Yetunde Alade, the bride is in her 40s as a single lady who has never been married until she met Mr. Alade.

Mr. Gbenga Alade is the Managing Director and Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Ltd., since 2018.

He had served as the Executive Director of Enterprise Risk Management at Intercontinental Bank Plc. and has over 20 years of broad-based experience within the banking and finance industry spanning Citibank Group, Guarantee Trust Bank and Bank of Montreal, Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Alade is a challenge-driven professional with a proven track record of delivering quality.