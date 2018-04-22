Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 22 April 2018

7 Hot photos as GTBank UK MD-CEO Gbenga Alade Weds

Younews Ng April 22, 2018 Celebrity, Events, Trending Leave a comment 25 Views

Mr and Mrs Gbenga Alade

The MD-CEO GTBANK, United Kingdom Mr Gbenga Alade has wedded his lover, Yetunde Olufosoye in grand style.

Mr and Mrs Alade

The wedding which took place at La Chateau Bodija Ibadan on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, had the creme-de-la-creme of the banking world in attendance.

Mr and Mrs Gbenga Alade

A confirmed report revealed to City People that another wedding reception will come up London in September.

Mr and Mrs Alade

The traditional marriage took place at the same venue earlier on the same day.

Mrs. Yetunde Alade, the bride is in her 40s as a single lady who has never been married until she met Mr. Alade.

Mrs Yetunde Alade

Mr. Gbenga Alade is the Managing Director and Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Ltd., since 2018.

Mr and Mrs Gbenga Alade

He had served as the Executive Director of Enterprise Risk Management at Intercontinental Bank Plc. and has over 20 years of broad-based experience within the banking and finance industry spanning Citibank Group, Guarantee Trust Bank and Bank of Montreal, Toronto, Canada.

The Alades

Mr. Alade is a challenge-driven professional with a proven track record of delivering quality.

