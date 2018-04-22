Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The Queen of Nigerian Street Food is Coming to the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair

Younews Ng April 22, 2018 Events, News, null, Trending Leave a comment 23 Views

Popular Nigerian Chef and co-owner of Eko Street Eat, Chef Imoteda will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to host a Masterclass on the Art of Plating.

Trained at Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Imoteda is the chef instructor and host of two TV shows, Urban Kitchen and Heels in the Kitchen. She is also the co-owner of Eli Street Eat, a company that specializes in bringing innovative twists to Nigerian street food.

When she is not making the best of Nigerian street food, training budding chefs or presenting food shows on TV, Chef Imoteda is busy curating the Nigerian Fusion Food Tour. Now in its third year, the tour aims to celebrate the richness of Nigerian cuisine by taking it around the world.

If you would like to attend Chef Imoteda’s Masterclass at the 2018 Food and Drink Fair, which hold on Sunday, April 29th, click here to register.

 

