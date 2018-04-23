Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 23 April 2018

Chef Benedict, a custodian of Italian Cuisines is coming to 2018 #GTBankFoodDrink Fair

April 23, 2018

Chef Benedict is a custodian of Italian Cuisines and an alumnus of two prestigious institutions: le Cordon Bleu Firenze (Scuola d’arte Culinaria Italiana), and Carpigiani Gelato University, Bologna, Italy.

Having grown up in the ancient city of Florence in Italy, Chef Benedict’s career as a Chef began in 2013. Since then, he has built a reputation for his extensive knowledge of Italian cuisine and ability to replicate and elevate classic Italian dishes using produce from local farmers.

On Monday (5:00pm – 6:00pmApril 30th, Chef Benedict will be at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to treat attendees to a classic Italian culinary experience.

To attend his masterclass, visit

https://foodanddrink.gtbank.com/registration/masterclass/ for FREE.

The GTBank Food & Drink Fair is an annual food exhibition, proudly sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank. The event is focused on promoting small businesses in the food industry by organizing a food fair that attracts thousands of food lovers around Nigeria and beyond. The upcoming event holds on April 29th, 30th & May 1st, at Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. 10 am – 9 pm (daily). Attendance is totally FREE and is open to all.

In the meantime, here’s a sneak peek at the works of Chef Benedict….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov3r5jfPEJw&feature=youtu.be

 

