£200m will not get you Mohamed Salah, Liverpool tell Real Madrid

Liverpool will make Mohamed Salah the key man in their new era and robustly turn away any renewed interest from Real Madrid.

Salah has four years remaining on the £90,000-per-week deal he signed when arriving from Roma last summer but Liverpool are reviewing his terms and have a strong relationship with his agent Ramy Abbas.

Madrid’s interest in the PFA Player of the Year became clear in December, when head coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about him at the Club World Cup.

At that time, his value was close to £100million but now a potential fee would be closer to £200m.

After scoring 43 goals this season, Salah has become an Anfield icon and one of the biggest stars in world football.

But Liverpool made it clear after they had beaten Watford in March that they would not consider any approaches for Salah.

Liverpool want to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side together and Salah is central to that. They are also committed to agreeing a new deal with Roberto Firmino, who, like Salah, scored twice in the 5-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

There are plans to overhaul Madrid’s squad but the fact that Salah has no buy-out clause in his contract complicates their pursuit.