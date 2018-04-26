GTBank Sponsors Nigeria’s Kid Inventors to Global Innovation Challenge

Four junior secondary school students in Nigeria have created a mobile app that could
revolutionise agriculture globally. Sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank plc, they are on
the verge of making history at the globally renowned Conrad Challenge Annual
Innovation Summit in Florida, USA.
Aged between 12 and 14, Mordi Menashi, Gbemi Famobiwo, Afolabi Williams and
Osagumwenro Ugbo, all from Whitesands School Lagos and known together as Team
Neon, created a VirtualFarm Application which helps farmers manage their farm and
connect with their target markets. With its innovation, the team entered the Conrad
Challenge, which encourages high school students to develop cutting-edge solutions to
real-world problems in the areas of Aviation, Cyber Technology, Environment and
Health, amongst others.
Competing in the ‘Smoke-Free World’ category, Nigeria’s Team Neon made it to the
final stage of the competition, which will be held during the 2018 Spirit of Innovation
Summit at the Kennedy Space Centre, from the 25th to 28th April, 2018. “Improving
extension services in rural Africa is a critical step for any agricultural change and Team
Neon makes a good case for how the VirtualFarm technology will work,” said the
Judges of the Challenge. This is the first time that African farmers will have access to
the package, which has a range of technical advice, [and] with the USSD version of the
app, it would be a win-win for the team.
Inspired by the team’s outstanding young talents and driven by its passion for
innovation, leading African bank, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, is sponsoring the young
innovators to the finale of the Conrad Challenge. The Bank’s sponsorship includes,
among other benefits, the total coverage of the team’s travel and stay in America.
Guaranty Trust Bank plc has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking
industry and is regarded by industry watchers as one of Africa’s most innovative
financial institutions. The Bank also maintains an active and clearly defined Corporate
Social Responsibility policy, which is focused on promoting education for all, fostering
community development, promoting arts and protecting the environment.