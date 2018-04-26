GTBank Sponsors Nigeria’s Kid Inventors to Global Innovation Challenge

Four junior secondary school students in Nigeria have created a mobile app that could

revolutionise agriculture globally. Sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank plc, they are on

the verge of making history at the globally renowned Conrad Challenge Annual

Innovation Summit in Florida, USA.

Aged between 12 and 14, Mordi Menashi, Gbemi Famobiwo, Afolabi Williams and

Osagumwenro Ugbo, all from Whitesands School Lagos and known together as Team

Neon, created a VirtualFarm Application which helps farmers manage their farm and

connect with their target markets. With its innovation, the team entered the Conrad

Challenge, which encourages high school students to develop cutting-edge solutions to

real-world problems in the areas of Aviation, Cyber Technology, Environment and

Health, amongst others.

Competing in the ‘Smoke-Free World’ category, Nigeria’s Team Neon made it to the

final stage of the competition, which will be held during the 2018 Spirit of Innovation

Summit at the Kennedy Space Centre, from the 25th to 28th April, 2018. “Improving

extension services in rural Africa is a critical step for any agricultural change and Team

Neon makes a good case for how the VirtualFarm technology will work,” said the

Judges of the Challenge. This is the first time that African farmers will have access to

the package, which has a range of technical advice, [and] with the USSD version of the

app, it would be a win-win for the team.

Inspired by the team’s outstanding young talents and driven by its passion for

innovation, leading African bank, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, is sponsoring the young

innovators to the finale of the Conrad Challenge. The Bank’s sponsorship includes,

among other benefits, the total coverage of the team’s travel and stay in America.

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking

industry and is regarded by industry watchers as one of Africa’s most innovative

financial institutions. The Bank also maintains an active and clearly defined Corporate

Social Responsibility policy, which is focused on promoting education for all, fostering

community development, promoting arts and protecting the environment.