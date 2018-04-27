Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 27 April 2018

Breaking News: Oyo Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, is dead !

Younews Ng April 27, 2018 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo is dead.

The late lawmaker died this morning at Jericho Hospital Ibadan

His body has however been deposited at the UCH morgue in Ibadan

Details later…

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Oshewa

Zenith Bank Next Generation Junior Tennis hits semis

National 18 and Under champion Michael Oshewa was Thursday eliminated from the Zenith Bank “Next ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.