Breaking News: Oyo Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, is dead !

Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo is dead.
The late lawmaker died this morning at Jericho Hospital Ibadan
His body has however been deposited at the UCH morgue in Ibadan
Details later…
