Female corps member dies of injury @ camp

A female member of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Miss Hilda Eva Amadi has reportedly dead following a injury she sustained during a “Man o War” drilling exercise in the ongoing orientation camp at Yikpata camp in Edu local government council of Kwara state.

The deceased who studied Oil and Gas at University of Port Harcourt, according was said to be hale and hearty before she was mobilised for her one year service in the state.

It was gathered that, the deceased was said to have fell from the string while participating on the drilling exercise put in by the officials of the Man o War during the orientation camp.

Sources close to the camp told journalists in Ilorin that, trouble started after she fell down and was hurriedly rushed to the NYSC clinic at the camp for medical attention.

Sources added that, upon taken her there, instead of attending to her by the qualified medical personnel, the deceased was allegedly being attended to by corps members who are medical personnel at the clinic.

It was said that when she could not be able to withstand the situation and was rushed to General Hospital in Ilorin for further medical attention where she was reportedly dead.

However, some of the colleagues who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday with journalists decried the death of the corper saying that, the deceased died of negligence on the part of the management of the NYSC.

According to them, “the management of the NYSC failed to recruit qualified medical personnel to see to the medical attention of corps members at camp.”

When the state Public Relations Officer of the NYSC, Mr. Oladipo Morakinyo was contacted he confirmed the death of the corper and said that, they are waiting for the autopsy and corollary reports to know the real cause of her death.