Gov. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead

Imam Imam, the spokesman for Sokoto State governor is dead. He was 41.

Mr Imam died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital in the early hours of Friday.

He died at the Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia.

Mr Imam, who studied journalism at Kaduna Polytechnic, began his journalism career at New Nigerian. He later joined This Day, where he rose to the position of Political Editor.

Until his death, Mr Imam was the Special Adviser on Media to Sokoto State governor.

He is survived by two wives and four children.

Family sources said the funeral prayer for the deceased will hold at 2pm at Annur Mosque, Abuja.