Zenith bank Chairman, Jim Ovia,shining at 2018 Commonwealth

Jim Ovia, the chairman of Zenith Bank was present at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM/CBF). Alongside Senator Ian Gorst, Chief Minister, Jersey; Mark Napier, Director, Financial Services Deepening Africa, Kenya; he was a part of the plenary session on on Financial and Professional Services: Driving Growth in the Real Economy.
L-R: Senator Ian Gorst, Chief Minister, Jersey; Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc; Mark Napier, Director, Financial Services Deepening Africa, Kenya;Catherine McGuinness, Chairman, Policy and Resources Committee, City of London Corporation and Patrick Nolan, Vice Chairman, Banking, HSBC Bank UK during the plenary session on Financial and Professional Services: Driving Growth in the Real Economy at CHOGM/CBF 2018
Jim Ovia, Chairman Zenith Bank Plc (far right), speaking on the future of banking in a digital world during the plenary session on Fintech and Innovation in Financial Services at CHOGM/CBF 2018 in London
L-R: Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc; Lord Jonathan Marland, Baron Marland of Odstock and Chairman, CWEIC and The Rt. Hon. Alderman Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor of London during a meeting at the CHOGM 2018
Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc and Lord Bowman, Lord Mayor of London exchanging a handshake at the CHOGM 2018