Friday , 27 April 2018

Zenith Bank /Ikoyi Club inter school swimming: 10 schools register for event

Younews Ng April 27, 2018 Business, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 28 Views

All is now set for the second stage of the 3rd Annual Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming competition for primary and secondary schools. A total of 10 secondary schools have registered for the event which takes place on Saturday April 28 at the swimming section of the Ikoyi Club. According to the organisers, Grange, Children, Edgewood, American International School, British International School, Lagoon School, Temple School, Brownsville College, Meadow Hall, Atlantic Hall.

The ‘catch them young’ inter-school tournament is a partnership initiative of the club in conjunction with Zenith Bank plc. The Vice Chairman and Games Captain of the Swimming Session Ikoyi Club, Oloyede Obatoyinbo, on Thursday said that 33 events would be staged in this second stage of the tournament.

“All arrangements are in place to make this event wonderful for the children. The turnout last week was great for the primary school event and we expect the same on Saturday. “Zenith Bank has been consistent with support for the event and we expect the tournament to get better every year,” Obatoyinbo said. Last Saturday, Grange School emerged champions in the primary school category of the swimming event.

