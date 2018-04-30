GTBank food and drink fair 2018 holds

About 150 food and confectionery business entrepreneurs will today, storm the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to showcase the uniqueness and richness of the Nigerian culture in the area of food.

The annual fair, which holds at the spacious complex at Ligal Ayorinde, Water Corporation area of Oniru-Lekki environ, is expected to connect buyers with sellers in the food and drink enterprise from different parts of the country and diaspora to showcase their products and innovations in the million dollar industry.

Speaking at a media forum at GTBank Headquarters at the weekend in Lagos, Oyinade Adegbite from the Corporate Communications of GT Bank, stated that the third annual fair, which has the theme, “Street Food”, received 2000 applications from food stores and was pruned down to 150 that will showcase their produce at the event which begins today, Sunday, April 29, 2018 and ends on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

“As a bank interested in building SMEs and MSMEs, the GTBank food & drink fair is aimed at promoting enterprises and giving free business platforms for small businesses.

“Having received applications from farmers, street food vendors, food processing companies, we gave about a 150 businesses the permits to showcase the beauty and varieties of street food and confectionery.

“So, get ready to see your typical Akara (bean-cake) seller and suya man here as they do their thing in a unique way and in the serene environment which has attracted thousands of people over the two years we started the food & drink fair,” said Adegbite.

According to the organiser, different international chefs, American, Sunny Anderson, Nigerian, Raphael Duntoye of Lavite Maison, South African, Sibahle Mtongana of Siba’s Table and Ebunoluwa will tutor entrepreneurs in Master classes and food cookery.

Others include Chef Imoteda, Lorraine Pascale, Scott Winston and Tony Conigliaro, a Mixologist. Sunny Anderson, who was at the media forum, was upbeat about the event.

According to the American chef, she looks forward to Nigerian jollof rice and delicacies. A smoothie-making contest was held at the parley and participants were excited to be part of it.