5 things President Trump said about Nigeria during Buhari’s visit

President Donald Trump held a press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

Immigration: No reason to apologize

“There’s no reason to apologize. Our immigration laws in this country are a total disaster. They’re laughed at all over the world. They’re laughed at for their stupidity, and we have to have strong immigration laws. I think if I apologize, it wouldn’t make ten cents’ worth of difference to them. We have nothing to apologize for. We have to have strong immigration laws to protect our country.”

Vulgar Africa remarks: We didn’t discuss it

“And you do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in. We didn’t discuss it, because the president knows me, and he knows where I’m coming from and I appreciate that. We did not discuss it,”

Lifting ban on sales of helicopters to Nigeria

“We’re getting it approved,” Trump said, saying the aircraft would be delivered “very soon.”

“I worked that out so now you can buy the helicopters that you want,”

“Now they get them and they get them very quickly,”

Killings of christians unacceptable

“Also we have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen,”

Great Relationship with Buhari

President Trump touted his “great relationship” with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and vowed to work with him on the economy, trade, security, and “very serious problems” with Christians murdered in Nigeria.