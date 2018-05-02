Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Don Jazzy, AY, others react to Davido’s Porsche N45m car gift to girlfriend

Younews Ng May 2, 2018

Celebrities have been reacting to the news of Davido’s gift of a N45m Porsche to his girlfriend, Avril Chioma Rowland, on her birthday on Monday.

Celebrities like AY Makun, Tee A, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Mayorkun, Juliet Ibrahim and more have been reacting on their social media pages.

While most of the celebrities feel that Davido’s gesture was overboard and had set the bar very high for how to show love to one’s lover, others jeer at the singer’s two Baby Mamas, wondering what Davido seesin Chioma that the other girlfriends lack.

 

