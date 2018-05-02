Why I did not reply Obasanjo’s abusive letter – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in the United States (U.S.) spoke on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s January 23 “Special Statement”, which asked him not to seek reelection in 2019.

The statement, the President said, was “abusive”.

The statement generated heat across the country, with some analysts backing Obasanjo and others condemning him.The President spoke during an interview on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Washington D.C. He is on a four-day visit to the U.S.

The President said despite perceiving the letter as abusive, he refrained from replying in kind. Rather, he said, he authorised that the government’s reaction should be to tell the country what it has achieved.

The President said: ”Even when the Minister of Information and Culture wanted to reply that abusive letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, I told him not to. I later allowed him but only to highlight the achievements of our administration.’’

In his statement titled: The way out: A clarion call for Coalition of Nigeria Movement, Obasanjo accused the President of nepotism, having a poor understanding of politics and engaging in blame games rather than accepting responsibility for his failure.

The statement read: “Whatever may be the state of President Buhari’s health today, he should neither overpush his luck nor over-tax the patience and tolerance of Nigerians for him, no matter what his self-serving, so-called advisers, who would claim that they love him more than God loves him and that without him, there would be no Nigeria say.

“President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders, whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed in the sideline for the good of the country”.