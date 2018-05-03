Melaye Denied Bail, To Remain In Police Custody

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been denied bail in the case of an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak.

The Senator who arrived in Lokoja, Kogi State on Thursday morning appeared before the Magistrate court on a stretcher amidst heavy security.

As the case commenced, the prosecution council Alex Isihon, stated that the court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain the case.

But counsel to Senator Melaye, Mike Ozekhome in his submission argued that the court had the power by virtue of the Constitution to try the case.

Furthermore, he quoted Section 97 of the Penal Code which stated that the offence of conspiracy is bailable according to the Kogi State Administration of Criminal Justice.

However, after a short recess, Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdulahi denied the bail application and ruled that Melaye would remain in custody for the next 39 days.

The case was then adjourned until June 11, 2018.

Melaye is being arraigned for an alleged criminal conspiracy, as two suspects had earlier this year implicated the senator as their financier and supplier of guns to commit various crimes in the state.

He is also being tried for causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

The arraignment today follows his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.

Melaye landed in the National Hospital after he jumped out of a moving police vehicle on April 24 while being conveyed to Kogi State.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.