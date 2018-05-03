UBA Holds 2018 Chairman’s Forum, Seeks Strengthening Of Corporate Governance Across Board

United Bank for Africa Plc, last thursday, ended its annual Group Chairman’s Forum, a platform for group integration, re-strategising and knowledge sharing with the overall aim of puting the bank on firm standing to actualize its goals and targets for the financial year.

The theme of this year’s forum was focused on three main areas: ‘Efficient and effective communication across the group; Entrenchment of enduring corporate culture and corporate governance.

The meeting which was chaired by the Chairman, UBA Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, had in attendance all the group chair persons from across Africa, Group board executive and non-executive directors and CEOs of each of the 20 subsidiaries of the bank’s group. The top executive echelon in the bank, including heads of units were also present to put heads together to develop key strategies aimed at building the bank’s brand and satisfying its customers.

Elumelu, whilst addressing participants during the forum, reminded them that putting the customers at the forefront and tailoring the activities of the bank in line with their demands remains the focal point of the bank, adding that imbibing the corporate governance culture is key to building an enduring financial institution.

A strong and institutionalized corporate governance, laden with excellence in customer service, according to Elumelu will drive more investment to the bank and thus allow it to contribute meaningfully to the development of the African economy.

He said, “As long term investors and Africa enthusiasts, we are committed to the markets in which we operate and to the wider African economy. We will continue to work with credible partners and governments across Africa to identify and develop those critical growth poles required for the sustainable development of all African economies’.