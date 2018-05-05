Actress attracts Dino Melaye with backside

Biodun Okeowo, sure knows how to get peoples attention with curves, whenever she steps out.

Recently the curvy actress was spotted at an event and fortunately for her she met controversial senator, Dino Melaye, who could not resist her beauty and curves

For a long while, whenever Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo posts a picture online, there is usually some sort of debate if her butt is real or surgically enhanced. Although her nickname is Omobutty which was derived from a movie that shot her into the limelight, some fans have changed the name to Omo booty, because of the butt.

In a chat with recently, the actress said that her butt is ‘very very real’ and if anyone doubts her, they should pay her mother a visit. “My bum is very real and anyone in doubt should go to my social media account to confirm because I have some old pictures on my social media accounts that date as far back as 2013. If they are still not convinced, they should come to my house and look at my mother; that is where I got my endowment from.

“My nickname is Omobutty which was the title of a movie that made me popular. In English, it can be translated to mean, a sophisticated child. It does not mean Omo booty. I know mischievous people sometimes change the name because of my bum,” the actress said.