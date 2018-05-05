Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
INEC says ”we spent only N100m on failed Melaye recall

May 5, 2018

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said the Commission spent only N100million on the failed bid to recall Dino Melaye.

 Debunking reports in several quarters that N100Billion was spent by INEC in the recall bid of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District,  Yakubu said at a press conference in Abuja that only  N100m was spent .

He said a recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments.

