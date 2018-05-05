Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 6 May 2018

‘Ramadan moon will be sighted on Wednesday, May 16, 2018’

The National Space Research and Development Agency says it has successfully calculated and predicted that the first appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for Ramadan will be sighted on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

In a statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, the appearance of the moon was calculated by the Centre for Basic Space Science, Nsukka, an activity centre of NASRDA.

He said the day would then be officially announced by the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

NASRDA stated that the first conjunction of the moon would occur at about 12:48 pm on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, but would later appear in Nigeria on Wednesday at 12:05 pm.

It said this could only be viewed with a Charged Couple Device, an astronomical telescope or any other optical astronomy instrument.

However, it said that the young moon would be observable in the country with unaided eyes between 6:11 pm and 8:09 pm.

