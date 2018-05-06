NEWSEXPRESS Publisher announces Nigerian Online Merit Awards

Celebrated and internationally acclaimed journalist,Isaac Umunna who publishes Newsexpress,Daily Sports, among others has reveal his company’s plan to celebrate the prime movers of Nigeria’s digital revolution..he said
”After about a decade of incubation, I am pleased toid announce that the Nigerian Online Merit Award (NiOMA) has finally become a reality.
Please join us as we celebrate the prime movers of Nigeria’s digital revolution during the 2018 NiOMA holding, by the grace of God, on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Main Hall (Function Suite) of Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.
The Honourable Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Pioneer Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, and Africa’s Serial Digital Entrepreneur, Zinox Group Chairman Leo Stan Ekeh, are among key personalities that have confirmed participation and presence at the event.
We gathered that different committees are already meeting to ensure success of the event.