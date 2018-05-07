Buhari holds emergency meeting with Saraki, Dogara today

President Muhammadu Buhari has arranged for a parley with Saraki and Dogara ,to calm frayed nerves, as lawmakers were calling for his impeachment over the purchase of Super Tucano aircrafts at the cost of $496m without the approval of the parliament.The leadership of the National Assembly said the two presiding officers were invited by the President for the meeting without stating the agenda.

“The President has called the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives for a meeting tomorrow (today) at the Villa. No agenda was stated for the meeting,” the source said.

The President’s parley with Saraki and Dogara is coming at a time lawmakers were calling for impeachment of the President over the purchase of Super Tucano aircrafts at the cost of $496m without the approval of the parliament. National Assembly called for the impeachment of the President over the unapproved expenditure.

At the Senate, the case has been referred to the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal matters committee, chaired by Senator David Umaru (APC, Niger). The committee was mandated to submit its report last Wednesday, but it didn’t.

The source said the meeting may be connected with the expenditure, saying “We have gathered that the US government has expressed reservation that the expenditure was not backed by the Nigerian Parliament.”

Buhari had in a letter dated April 13; requested the parliament to include the expenditure in the 2018 budget which is still at the National Assembly.

The 2018 budget presented on November 7, has suffered six months delay at the National Assembly. On many occasions, the parliament had fixed dates for its passage.

Both chambers had last week fixed this week for the passage of the fiscal document.

The two issues of budget and $496m, have worsened the relationship between the executive and the parliament.

Contacted, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Saraki, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu said, “I don’t know anything about the meeting, it is Oga that will know.”