UBA disrupts e-payment space with something new via Facebook

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has again disrupted the e-payment space with the introduction of Master Pass ‘Quick Response’ (QR) Bot. The solution enables the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria and across Africa to receive digital payments from their customers through scanning, using their Facebook accounts.

Developed by MasterCard International in partnership with Facebook, Master Pass ‘Quick Response’ (QR), allows payment collection by SMEs through Facebook Messenger and delivers unified and instant self-service across a range of interconnected payment solutions.

Like LEO, the acclaimed artificial intelligence payment solution introduced by Africa’s global bank, UBA, Master Pass ‘Quick Response’ (QR) is a chat Bot, currently available via Facebook Messenger as Masterpass QR for Merchants

With this development, customers are given the freedom to shop across devices and channels. With Masterpass QR for Merchants, small and informal micro merchants, large corporates and governments now have access to fast, simple and secure digital payment options, a global digital system that allows people pay for services using mobile phones.

In addition, individuals can now make purchases via merchant apps, in-store or online by simply clicking the Masterpass button and authenticating to complete a transaction. All a user simply needs to do is Scan the QR Code generated by the merchants to pay. Making transactions for both the merchant and customer fast and seamless.

Speaking on the development, Group Executive, Digital & Consumer Banking, Anant Rao, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business, that’s why we keep going the extra mile to satisfy them. As we very well know Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute significantly to the economy but remain heavily dependent on cash to run their business; however, consumers are demanding safer and more convenient ways to pay.

“The innovative new platform enables MSMEs in Nigeria receive digital payments from millions of customers by simply scanning.”

He noted that, access to mobile technology presents an opportunity to meet this demand, and the new UBA Masterpass QR Merchant App is set to change the payment landscape to the benefit of micro merchants across the country.