On Thursday, May 3, 2018, the Saint Petersburg City Court upheld the original December 2017 decision, allowing the Russian government to immediately confiscate former Russia branch facilities of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Solnechnoye.

The decision takes effect immediately. All options for further appeals are considered at both the national and international levels.

It was so widely assumed that the St. Petersburg court would uphold the lower court’s ruling that Russian media reported that a medical research center requested permission to take over the center a week before the final decision.

After the court sitting times ,the witnesses said ”Although we cannot stop Russia from seizing the property, today’s ruling is part of an application that is already being considered by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The ECHR has communicated to the Russian government that our application is being considered as a matter of priority.

We keep in expectation of Jehovah, the God of all justice, to correct matters in his own due time.—Isaiah 30:18′‘”But Jehovah is waiting patiently to show you favor.. For Jehovah is a God of justice. Happy are all those keeping in expectation of him.”